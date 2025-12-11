DRNEC announces presumptive positive bird flu case in Kent County

DNREC says that a sick snow goose collected on December 8th tested positive for H5 avian influenza, or bird flu, the highly contagious respiratory bird virus.

Birds like these often outwardly show signs of bird flu via runny noses, swelling of the head, and discoloration of their feet, waddles, and combs

The Delaware Department of Agriculture identifies this time of year as a high season for bird flu and warns those involved with any type of bird production to be aware of their flock’s condition.

Michael Lewis is Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Chief of Community Relations.

“It’s a billion-dollar industry in Delaware and a multi-billion-dollar industry in Delmarva as a whole so people anywhere from commercial growers to people who just have a couple of chickens in their back yard, they just need to be aware that we’re in the high season for it.” he told DPM.

Lewis says they partially rely on members of the public to report sick wild birds.

“If you see something that doesn’t look natural in a bird, whether it be just exhibiting unusual signs, or if you see a dead one along the side of the road or in a field. Just let the appropriate state agency know about it.” he said.

Lewis says the appropriate state agency depends on where the animal was found- backyard flock concerns should be reported to the Delaware Department of Agriculture, wild birds should be reported to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Control.

The Ag Department reported another case of avian influenza in a backyard flock of chickens in Kent County earlier this year, resulting in the quarantine of that flock.

The “sick bird” hotline is 302-698-4507, concerned citizens can also visit de.gov/poultry