Delaware Dept. of Agriculture discovers evidence of bird flu in Kent County.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture is quarantining a backyard flock of chickens in Kent County after finding evidence of avian flu.

The Ag Dept. says testing produced a presumed positive result for avian-influenza, or bird flu.

The affected area has been quarantined and the state says they’re monitoring the premises. State Veterinarian Karen Lopez says the result has another verification step to undergo at the national level, but…

"Because we have had previous avian influenza cases in the state over the last few years, we are allowed by the federal government to act on a presumed positive that has been diagnosed by our local laboratory.” she told DPM.

Lopez and the state are using that authority to contain the virus in any way they can, including euthanasia of the affected birds.

The department is now asking all bird producers to take steps to protect their flock from contracting the virus.

Delaware Department of Agriculture Chief of Community Relations Michael Lewis

“Exclude your flock from spaces where wild or migratory birds have access, especially waterfowl. Make sure you disinfect equipment and isolate any animals with signs of distress or any unusual symptoms. Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farms.” he said.

Waterfowl are particularly dangerous to backyard flocks because they tend to carry the avian influenza virus asymptomatically, according to State Veterinarian Karen Lopez, but she says that the most recent strain has been severe enough that they're now seeing deaths even in waterfowl flocks.

Testing was done was at a local lab but hasn't been confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. Until then, the results will bear the "presumed positive" designation.

Guidance from the state released late last week also lists other tips:

• Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.

• Limit, monitor and record any movement of people, vehicles or animals on or off your farm.

• Be weary of birds that were recently involved in livestock or poultry auctions

Backyard flocks are also the most vulnerable to infection because they’re typically raised outside, where they are far more likely to make contact with infected birds.

The avian influenza virus can travel very quickly through a flock, resulting in the deaths of birds that contract it, Lopez says that infected birds also have the chance of making humans sick when consumed.

The DDA encourages any bird owners with questions to contact the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507.