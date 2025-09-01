Nine communities will receive funding from Healthy Communities Delaware and Nemours

Healthy Communities Delaware and Nemours team up to invest more than $1.6 million across nine communities in Delaware.

The money seeks to improve the conditions that shape health and opportunity in nine communities spread over all three counties.

It will support community-driven priorities using a collaborative approach, according to Healthy Communities Delaware Executive Director Kate Dupont Phillips.

"It can address anything related to what we call the Vital Conditions for health and well-being, and that's anything that influences our health at the community level,” said Phillips. “So that includes housing, parks and green space, meaningful work opportunities, the opportunity to engage civically in democracy, those kinds of things."

Vital Conditions also include reliable transportation and lifelong learning.

This funding is part of an annual distribution that supports community-driving priorities that strengthen essential factors that shape communal well-being from birth through adulthood.

"So it's always important to invest in those root causes of real success across-the-board, and those are the kinds of things that really support generational change, not just sort of band-aiding problems but creating healthier generations for the future," said Phillips.

Investments being supported include revitalization plans, economic development initiatives and creation of neighborhood resource hubs.

Six of the communities receiving grants are in New Castle County – all in Wilmington – one is in Kent County and two in Sussex County.

The nine communities awarded are:

New Castle County

· Eastside and Northeast Neighborhoods of Wilmington via the Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County – $87,791 for a full-time project manager to lead Eastside Thrive’s Roundtable and coordinate the Eastside Neighborhood Revitalization Plan; $88,825 to complete 10 critical repairs for low-income homeowners in Eastside Wilmington; $124,489.50 for 15 critical repairs for low-income homeowners in Northeast Wilmington

· West Side Neighborhood of Wilmington via the Cornerstone West Community Development Corporation – $218,518.40 to work the updated West Side Revitalization Plan and strengthen internal capacity

· Northeast Neighborhood of Wilmington via the Jefferson Street Center – $166,586 to facilitate resident-led planning efforts to create an updated 10-year community partnership plan and the implementation of a cross-corridor strategy to support the Vital Conditions and economic development on North Market Street

· West Side Neighborhood of Wilmington via the Be Ready Community Development Corporation – $158,630 for rebuilding the physical and social infrastructure of Wilmington’s Hilltop neighborhood through resident-led implementation of West Side Plan recommendations

· Southbridge Neighborhood of Wilmington via the Southbridge Community Development Corporation – $195,500 for beautification efforts, including vacant lot revitalization and planter installation, as part of the Southbridge Neighborhood Action plan

· West Center City Neighborhood of Wilmington via the Willington Alliance – $151,000 for community-driven initiatives, such as the creation of a Youth Resource Hub and a new community revitalization plan in West Center City Wilmington

Kent County

· Dover via the Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity– $147,743 to complete five critical exterior home repairs for low-income homeowners in Central Dover and to advance community beautification and revitalization through Rock the Block events

Sussex County

· Laurel via End Community Violence Now – $93,000 to support Operation West Laurel in leading a resident-driven safety and placemaking initiative to transform neglected public spaces

· Milford via the Milford Housing and Development Corporation – $212,750 to revitalize Milford’s Mispillion Riverwalk by creating healthy homes, safe streets, and thriving natural habitats