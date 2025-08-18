© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Penn Medicine plans to build medical facility, imaging center in New Castle County

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published August 18, 2025 at 1:02 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media
Penn Medicine is in the early stages of opening a medical facility in New Castle County.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System will be leasing a 40 thousand square foot medical facility in Concord Plaza and will start construction as soon as it has approval from state authorities. UPHS filed a notice of intent July 22 to Delaware Health Care Commission.

The current plans include offering residents primary care and some specialty services. The facility will also have an imaging center.

That will cost an estimated $10.6 million. The facility is set to have one MRI scanner and one conventional CT scanner.

A significant number of patients travel to Penn Medicine facilities out of state, according to a UPHS spokesperson. The new facility is about two miles from the Delaware-Pennsylvania border and is intended to lower travel and wait times for patients.

Once the state’s Health Resources Board issues a Certificate of Public Review, UPHS will start construction on the medical facility.
