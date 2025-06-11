© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware EMS Office named tops in country

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published June 11, 2025 at 1:12 PM EDT
Sussex County EMS

Delaware’s EMS system wins a national award.

The state’s EMS office was the first to win the “State EMS Office of the Year” award from the National Association of State EMS Officials.

Donna Doyle, deputy director and paramedic administrator in the state’s EMS office, says Delaware is doing a lot right when it comes to providing care. One example is the state’s whole blood program, which allows first responders to administer blood to trauma victims at the scene and in transit.

“We have our three counties and our DSP all carrying blood now to the scene of an accident, so that they can be treated before they get to the hospital," she says.

Doyle notes another program equips first responders with Buprenorphine, which helps reduce cravings for opioids. It is often administered alongside Narcan in overdose cases to help people with substance use disorders avoid detox while seeking help.

“With Buprenorphine, we're able to start them on the path to recovery," Doyle says. "So the paramedics will talk to the patients and gain their interest and put them on a path to recovery.”

Going forward, Doyle says OEMS wants to focus on first responders’ mental health.

“Basically, they deal with a lot, so we're making sure that we are staying up with technology or staying up with new things that are out there for this younger generation to make sure that they're OK," she says.

OEMS also won an honorable mention for its use of data in a partnership with the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission.
Science, Health, Tech
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny