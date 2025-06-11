Delaware EMS Office named tops in country

Delaware’s EMS system wins a national award.

The state’s EMS office was the first to win the “State EMS Office of the Year” award from the National Association of State EMS Officials.

Donna Doyle, deputy director and paramedic administrator in the state’s EMS office, says Delaware is doing a lot right when it comes to providing care. One example is the state’s whole blood program, which allows first responders to administer blood to trauma victims at the scene and in transit.

“We have our three counties and our DSP all carrying blood now to the scene of an accident, so that they can be treated before they get to the hospital," she says.

Doyle notes another program equips first responders with Buprenorphine, which helps reduce cravings for opioids. It is often administered alongside Narcan in overdose cases to help people with substance use disorders avoid detox while seeking help.

“With Buprenorphine, we're able to start them on the path to recovery," Doyle says. "So the paramedics will talk to the patients and gain their interest and put them on a path to recovery.”

Going forward, Doyle says OEMS wants to focus on first responders’ mental health.

“Basically, they deal with a lot, so we're making sure that we are staying up with technology or staying up with new things that are out there for this younger generation to make sure that they're OK," she says.

OEMS also won an honorable mention for its use of data in a partnership with the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission.