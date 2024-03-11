The state is distributing 15,000 canisters of infant formula through partner organizations

The state is giving out 15,000 canisters of infant formula.

It’s the remaining supply of the 44,000 canisters of A2+, a formula similar to Similac, the state purchased last year during the nationwide infant formula shortage.

Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky says the demand for formula has gone down as the supply has stabilized.

“But there are a lot of moms that really need it. And with inflation, everyone knows when you go shopping these days food costs more. And we have people coming to us saying ‘I can’t afford formula if I’m going to buy milk for the rest of my children, or I’m going to put gas in my car.’ And formula is just something so critically important,” said Kanefsky.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of infant formula and baby food has risen 8.7% in the past year.

The Food Bank of Delaware and its partner organizations are among the distribution sites offering free infant formula for families with an infant up to 12 months of age.

Because the shortage has ended, families can pick up multiple canisters.

There are currently 38 pick-up locations across the state with formula in stock.

Along with the Food Bank, they also include the Boys & Girls Club of Delaware, healthcare organizations, public libraries, and grassroots nonprofits like Harper’s Heart.

Harper’s Heart is based at the Wilmington Public Library, and provides information and free products to families through its Closet of Love.

“And the Closet of Love is a year-round service open twice a week for babies aged 0-24 months old, including pregnant individuals. So they come in, and based on the number of children they have registered in the program, they get a set of points. And those points allow them to shop,” said Harper’s Heart founder Giovanna Andrews.

Along with infant formula, families can also pick up things like clothes, diapers, and car seats.

The full list of formula pick-up locations will be updated online as supplies last.

Because the current reserve of free infant formula was purchased as an emergency response to the nationwide shortage, it is unclear whether the state will continue to supply it moving forward.

“Right now the supply is available, and we’ll do a reevaluation after we distribute these 15,000 canisters that remain,” said Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long.

More information, including a full list of pick-up locations and hours, is available online.

The A2+ formula currently being distributed will expire in October 2024 and December 2024.