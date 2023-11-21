Delaware State University receives a major donation for Alzheimer's research

$500,000 is going to support Alzeheimer’s research at Delaware State University.

That’s thanks to a donation from the Paul H. Boerger Fund of the Delaware Community Foundation.

DSU’s Alzheimer’s disease research program is led by Associate Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. Michael Gitcho.

“Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease that robs people of their memory. There’s no cure for it, and age is the greatest risk factor,” Gitcho explained.

The goal of Gitcho’s research is to understand early points of detection for Alzheimer’s disease. His team takes a molecular approach, using animal models to understand pathways associated with Alzheimer’s to find a point of therapeutic intervention.

Gitcho says the new funding will help support their use of FMRI technology to measure brain activity.

“We’re also able to develop new models of neurodegeneration which you can’t really do using federal grants,” said Gitcho. “You must have the model developed before you decide to make it. So we’re going to do really cool experimental science and discovery science as well as we search for mechanisms associated with neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Work in this project is already underway. The models are currently being developed, and they plan to hire a new scientist for the lab.

And because they’re getting their foot in the door with building models, Gitcho and his team will have a greater chance of securing federal grants in the future.

Gitcho adds the project also supports students and researchers through career development activities such as travel and workshops.

“Over the last 10 years I’ve trained quite a few graduate students and multiple cohorts of undergraduate students in my lab. And I think that the future of us finding a cure for this horrible disease will be in their hands: the next generation of scientists moving the science forward.

Federal investment in Alzheimer's research has increased dramatically in the past decade, but Gitcho says more needs to be done to support those combating the disease from every angle, including family caregivers.

