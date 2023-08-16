Gov. Carney signs mental health legislation for services in schools, 988 Crisis Lifeline

Gov. John Carney signs three bills related to mental health services in schools and beyond.

Carney signed the three bills in front of a crowd of lawmakers and educators at William Penn High School Wednesday morning.

House Bill 3 allows excused absences for mental health days, and any student taking more than 2 such excused absences will be referred to a behavioral health specialist.

House Bill 4 calls on the Department of Education to develop guidance, best practices, and written resources for schools dealing with a school-related traumatic event, and cover the costs of grief counseling offered to students for up to thirty days after such an event.

William Penn High School Principal Lisa Brewington says that allows schools to provide services for students even when they are not in school.

“So that we can eventually work with the families and the students to get them back into school in a comfortable environment where they can get what they need," Brewington says. "Because part of all of our responsibilities as educators is to educate the whole child and you cannot get to the learning unless you address the mental health.”

State Sen. Laura Sturgeon says the bills give teachers the tools they need to help students with behavioral problems.

“It’s good for the individual student but it’s good for their peers and it’s good for their instructor," Sturgeon says. "If they’re able to get to the bottom of what may be causing the misbehavior and become a better classroom citizen.”

House Substitute 2 for 160, establishes dedicated funding for the state’s new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline a 60-cent per month, per line, fee on phone lines and a one time, 60-cent fee on prepaid services. The money will go to a Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Services Fund used to support the line and provide a plan for integrated services.

The bill also creates a 20-member board made up of state health officials, behavioral health experts, medical professionals, law enforcement and others, who will develop a comprehensive statewide crisis intervention services plan.