Delaware begins to develop a comprehensive Ocean and Bay Plan

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control seeks public input on the Delaware Ocean and Bay Plan.

The Ocean and Bay Plan is intended to be a comprehensive resource for decision makers and stakeholders to better facilitate the sustainability of Delaware’s ocean economy and environment.

DNREC’s Ocean Planner, Kristi Lieske, says it will identify and characterize Delaware’s marine uses and resources, analyze their compatibility, and suggest best practices that help to foster coexistence between activities and conservation.

“We will also be identifying gaps and needs in the regulatory and research spheres pertaining to ocean and bay data needs, or resource needs, and describing how climate change has impacted the Delaware Bay and ocean, and how it may continue to impact based on certain scenarios,” explained Lieski.

The need for Ocean and Bay Plan was compounded by the escalating demand for water space, and climate change- both of which cause resource shortages and conflict over how marine environments are used.

Lieske says they are in the beginning stages of developing the plan.

“It is going to be a living document, so it will be continuously updated. However, we are planning on regular major updates at a time interval we haven't decided on yet- potentially every 5 years,” she said.

While the general format of the Delaware Ocean and Bay plan is being informed by similar federal, regional, and state documents, such as the 2016 Mid-Atlantic Regional Council on the Ocean’s Action Plan, its direction has yet to be nailed down.

That will be decided based on public input. DNREC is inviting the public to participate in Public Listening Sessions- the third stage of seven stages in the Ocean and Bay Plan’s development process.

This Public Listening stage allows Delawareans the chance to weigh in by sharing their interests and concerns- including topics like climate change, commercial fishing, or recreational beach use.

Two more in-person sessions remain - July 12th in Lewes, and July 23rd in Dover. Information on the plan is online, and input can also be shared there.

The final plan will be publicly available.

