Div. of Public Health urges caution following rabies case confirmed

Delaware’s Division of Public Health advises pet owners to look out for rabies after the state’s first confirmed case this year.

DPH says that first case involves a groundhog that came into contact with a human and a pet dog. The incident happened in New Castle County near Bringhurst Woods Park on Washington St. off Carr Road.

DPH regularly tests for rabies, but only animals that may have exposed people. In 2022, it found eleven separate cases, mostly among small wildlife and several cats. To date in 2023, DPH has tested 75 animals.

The Division of Public Health reminds dog, cat and ferret owners that rabies immunization is required by law.

Humans exposed to rabies should immediately contact their health care provider or call the DPH Rabies Program at 302-744-4995. Pets exposed should be examined and treated, and the exposure reported to the Delaware Department of Agriculture. If you encounter a wild animal behaving aggressively contact the DNREC Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912.