Thursday will be a second straight Code Red Air Quality Action Day in Delaware

DNREC says the state will see another Code Red Action Day for particulate matter Thursday.

Code Red Action Days mean the air quality is unhealthy, and sensitive groups like children, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases can experience serious health effects.

DNREC notes even those in the general public may have issues.

"When the air quality is in the red or any elevated level that can cause you irritation it may be helpful to wear a mask. An N95 mask to provide some protection for the particular matter, but generally also just to spend more time indoors especially if you can be in an area with an air purifier," said Angela Marconi, director of the Division of Air Quality at DNREC.

Delawareans are reminded to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and individuals with respiratory conditions should stay inside while making sure they have their inhaler or medicine.

The high levels of particulate matter causing the Code Red designation are from wildfires in eastern Canada. Light to moderate northwesterly winds are bringing the dense smoke southward from the fires.

"Unfortunately it looks like we'll be keeping the northwesterly wind through at least the start of the weekend, but at least there may be some potential for the smoke to thin out starting late tomorrow into Friday,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Joseph DeSilva. “But looking at the wind shift potential it doesn't look like that's going to occur until Saturday night and Sunday so it is very well possible that smoke in and around the area will continue through the start of the weekend."

Friday is forecasted to be a Code Orange Day by DNREC which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air quality is expected to improve for Saturday, but that is subject to change.