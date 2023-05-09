Last month's Drug Takeback Day deemed a success by the Delaware Division of Public Health

The Delaware Division of Public Health reports its latest Drug Takeback Day last month collected thousands of pounds of expired or unused medications.

4,629 pounds of medications were dropped off 22 locations statewide during the April 22nd event.

Over 119 pounds of sharps and needles were also collected at the Laurel, Middletown, and Wilmington Police Departments - where safe needle disposal containers are available.

Drug Takeback Day takes place twice a year in April and October. Last month’s event saw a 429 pound increase in medications disposed compared to last Fall.

Drug Takeback Day is part of the effort to address the ongoing opioid epidemic. Disposing of unused prescription medication aids in curbing drug abuse and misuse, and helps reduce the risk of drug overdoses.

Since 2010, Delaware has collected 114,470 pounds of medication during Drug Takeback Day events.