Enlighten Me: Autism Delaware

Autism Delaware holds one of its major fundraisers, the annual Walk for Autism, over the first two weekends in April. There’s a walk in Lewes at Cape Henlopen State Park April 1st, then another a week later, April 8th, at Fox Point State Park in North Wilmington. The events are expected to draw 3,000 walkers and aim to raise $250,000 for Autism Delaware’s programs and services.

In between, Autism Delaware will be at Legislative Hall April 6th for is Smart Cookie Day, bringing families affected by autism to meet with lawmakers and advocate for legislation that can help support services to those families.

With all of that coming up, this week’s Enlighten Me focuses on Autism Delaware where we interview the organization’s public policy and community outreach director Alex Eldreth and Katina Demetriou, director of its Adult employment program, known as the POW&R program.