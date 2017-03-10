AARP talks caregiver issues, Obamacare repeal in First State

AARP’s Vice President of State Advocacy Elaine Ryan visited Wilmington Friday to discuss family caregiving issues in Delaware following passage of the CARE Act last year to address some of those issues.

But this week AARP also joined the list of critics of the House GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill, the American Health Care Act - voicing concerns about planned changes to Medicaid and the age-rating provision it says will raise insurances costs for those between 50-64.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne talked to Ryan about both topics.

NPR has also been tracking where members of Congress, including Delaware's delegation, stand on the House GOP Obamacare repeal bill. You can check it our below: