Voters have their say in contested 2020 school board elections

Slots on school boards in districts across the state were decided Tuesday.

 

In Sussex County, there were three contested races.

Voters in the Indian River School District handed Connie Pryor one of its District 4 seats.  Pryor defeated Greg Goldman 537 votes to 457.  Nearly a third of the voters in that race voted absentee.

 

In the Laurel School District, Jana Pugh won a three-way race for an at-large seat – defeating Barbara Erskine and Brent Nichols.   Pugh’s received 352 votes – while Nichols got 192 and Erskine 29.

 

And Julleanna Seely topped Darryn Harris 199 votes to 83 to win the contested race in the Woodbridge School District.

 

In Kent County, there were also three contested races.

 

Incumbent Joyce Denman in the Caesar Rodney School District beat opponent Justin Puchalsky in a landslide, 722 votes to Puchalsky’s 180.

 

In the three way race at Capital School District, Anthony DePrima eeked out a win by just 39 votes. DePrima had a total of 502 votes, while his opponents, Dennis Hallock and Leandra Casson Marshall both took 463 votes each.

 

The youngest school board member and first latino member in Milford School District, Rony Baltazar-Lopez, defeated opponent Scott Willey by a vote of 463 to Willey’s 340.

 

There were three contested races among two school districts in New Castle County.

 

In Appoquinimink School District, incumbent Michelle Wall wins another term over opponent Wayne Meadows. Wall received 1,370 votes to Meadows’ 806.

 

Red Clay School District had two seats up for grabs this year.

 

In District B, Martin Wilson retained his seat against Lillian Oliver and Sarah Fulton. Oliver got 917 votes, Fulton received 1,211 and Wilson won with 1,670 votes.

 

Incumbent and board president Cathrine Thompson in District G also kept her seat with 2,575 votes to her opponent Grace Otley’s 1,103.

 

 

 

