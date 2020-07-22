State targets communities with more than $722k in coronavirus relief

Delaware is providing direct coronavirus relief to various community organizations.

The state announced Tuesday just under $723,000 to be dispersed to nine Delaware communities through a dozen different organizations.

State Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the aid is meant to go beyond the usual supports like testing and contact tracing.

“But also addresses the social determinants of health that are impacted by COVID-19," said Rattay. "So whether it’s housing and stability, or jobs, or other economic impacts.”

The funds are meant to support areas designated as “Opportunity Communities” based on health criteria like life expectancy, infant mortality and child poverty.

Most of the organizations receiving funding are in New Castle County—groups like Central Baptist CDC, Latin American Community Center and Jefferson Street Center.

In Sussex County, the Food Bank, La Esperanza and the Southeast Community Assistance Program are receiving funds.

NCALL is the only Kent County organization on the list.