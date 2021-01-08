 State announces first pediatric death from COVID-19 | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

State announces first pediatric death from COVID-19

By 27 minutes ago
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

State officials announced the first pediatric death in Delaware connected to COVID-19 Friday.

The victim is a New Castle County child under the age of 5 who had a significant number of comorbidities.

In a statement, state Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said “While each life lost as a result of this virus is tragic, the loss of a child is felt across our entire community.”

 

31 people died statewide from the virus this week,  bringing Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll to 957.

 

The state reports 582 new cases of the virus Thursday. That comes after a record 1,202 on Wednesday. The state’s seven-day rolling average is now at more than 778 cases per day.

 

There are 451 hospitalizations statewide. 59 are considered critical.

 

And 25 long-term care facilities in Delaware are currently experiencing “significant outbreaks,” according to health officials.

 

The average number of positive tests has ticked up to 10.4 percent.

 

And Delaware has now passed 63,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

 

Tags: 
covid-19

Related Content

First State sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases

By 23 hours ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Delaware saw its highest single day number of coronavirus cases ever on Wednesday.

The state reports 1,241 new cases of COVID-19.

 

Officials offer update on vaccine distribution efforts in Delaware

By Jan 6, 2021
Daniel Schludi / Unsplash

Efforts continue in Delaware to distribute the vaccine for COVID-19.

Gov. John Carney says the state is trying to get it out as quickly as possible.

First State sets new high for COVID hospitalizations

By Jan 6, 2021
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Delaware hit a new record for COVID-related hospitalizations. 

458 Delawareans are now hospitalized with the virus—several more than the previous record of 454 set late last month.