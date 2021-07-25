Slight uptick in Delaware COVID cases

While some parts of the country are reporting an increase in COVID cases, spread of the virus in Delaware has remained largely flat.

The average number of cases per day in the First State has ticked up to just above 50.

And as of Friday, there are 36 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

The percentage of positive tests has gone up to 2.9 percent from 1.8 percent two weeks ago.

And the state continues to monitor for variant mutations of the virus. Based on a swathe of tested cases, the Alpha variant is still the most common in Delaware.

There have been 518 breakthrough cases. That equals about one-tenth of 1 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated population. 22 hospitalizations have resulted from breakthrough cases.

The percentage of adults in the state having received at least one dose of vaccine has leveled off at just under 72 percent.

Vaccinations are available this week at the Delaware State Fair, and the state is still deploying mobile vaccine units at select times and locations during the week.