 Slight uptick in Delaware COVID cases | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Slight uptick in Delaware COVID cases

By 3 hours ago
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

While some parts of the country are reporting an increase in COVID cases, spread of the virus in Delaware has remained largely flat.

The average number of cases per day in the First State has ticked up to just above 50.

And as of Friday, there are 36 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

The percentage of positive tests has gone up to 2.9 percent from 1.8 percent two weeks ago.

And the state continues to monitor for variant mutations of the virus. Based on a swathe of tested cases, the Alpha variant is still the most common in Delaware.

There have been 518 breakthrough cases. That equals about one-tenth of 1 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated population. 22 hospitalizations have resulted from breakthrough cases.

The percentage of adults in the state having received at least one dose of vaccine has leveled off at just under 72 percent.

Vaccinations are available this week at the Delaware State Fair, and the state is still deploying mobile vaccine units at select times and locations during the week.

 

Tags: 
covid-19

Related Content

State announces its plan for COVID testing in schools

By Jul 20, 2021
Red Clay Consolidated School District Facebook page

The Division of Public Health has announced a new partnership to provide comprehensive COVID-19 testing, processing, and reporting in the state’s schools.

What to expect at this year's Delaware State Fair

By Jul 20, 2021
Delaware State Fair

The Delaware State Fair starts Thursday, and this year it's back in full force.


Delaware's main COVID testing partner is switching to a nasal test

By Jul 14, 2021
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s main partner for COVID tests is switching to a nasal method starting Wednesday.