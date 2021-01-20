President Biden's home states celebrate his inauguration

As part President Joe Biden’s inauguration celebration, the two states that he has called home celebrated his rise to the White House.

Listen to this story

The celebration was a who’s who of Delaware and Pennsylvania politics as well as recorded remarks from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and some musical performances.

Former Pennsylvania Governor and Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell and Senator Bob Casey said Biden was like a 3rd PA senator during his years in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Chris Coons heaped praise on the 46th president.

“It is my joy and our shared thrill to be able to say President Joe Biden the son of Scranton, favorite son of Delaware someone who began his elected service here on New Castle County Council represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years and then served all of us as Vice President for eight years," said Coons. "He is one of the best grounded, best trained, most experienced presidents in American history"

Meanwhile, Delaware’s senior Sen. Tom Carper says Biden’s character is perfect for the job.

“A guy who is humble, somebody who tells the truth, somebody who has a heart of a servant, somebody who treats people the way they want to be treated, somebody who surrounds himself with just the best people. He can find someone who focuses on excellence in everything we do, someone who gives credit to other people and it's the blessing of our lives," said Carper.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says the Biden-Harris administration will help the country move forward.

"Today's inauguration showcases the type of administration we can expect from Joe and Kamala. One that fosters unity and works hard to improve the lives of all Americans," said Blunt Rochester. "Joe and Kamala will listen to the science as we navigate through the pandemic. They will prioritize building back the middle class and increasing job opportunities."

The virtual celebration also included messages from PA and Delaware residents congratulating Biden, and expressing their hope for a bright future.





