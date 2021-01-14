 Powerball jackpot rises to $640M heading into Saturday's drawing | Delaware First Media
Powerball jackpot rises to $640M heading into Saturday's drawing

  • Kelli Steele

Another huge lottery jackpot has gone unclaimed.

Wednesday night's Powerball prize was worth about $556.7 million but no one matched the winning numbers.

So, the jackpot for the next drawing Saturday now rises to an estimated $640 million.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were:  4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million that was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station. 

Ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing - the next MegaMillions drawing on Friday night is worth an estimated $750 million.

Delaware has never had a MegaMillions jackpot winner.

 

