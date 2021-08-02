Philips-manufactured CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilators recalled

Three devices used to treat chronic conditions and COVID-19 are being recalled.

An estimated four million Philips Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP or BiLevel PAP) devices, as well as mechanical ventilators made before April were recalled last month due to potential health risks.

That’s prompted the Delaware Insurance Commissioner’s office to issue a consumer alert.

“Overall, a lack of communication from the customer has caused great concern in the community, particularly because many of these CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilators are used to treat chronic conditions like sleep apnea and used daily," said Christina Haas, senior policy advisor at the state Insurance Department. "But they’ve also been known to provide support in facility settings, including for COVID-19 patients.

Haas notes that they want to generate awareness of this issue so that patients using the devices can contact their physician and create a plan of action.

Hass adds that the Department of Insurance has also contacted all of Delaware’s major insurers to discuss how to move forward. They indicate at least 3,000 of the devices have been prescribed in the state, but the total number used locally is likely higher.

Haas says at this time, Philips has not provided a replacement or repair timeline for the recalled devices.

She notes the Insurance Dept. urges consumers to get in touch with Philips to determine what to do and get replacement devices.

Haas adds First State physicians should look at what similar devices that can be provided to patients.