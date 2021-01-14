Operation Rise-N-Shyne investigation in Dover yields over 50 arrests

A joint investigation involving Dover Police, Delaware State Police, and other state and federal agencies nets dozens of arrests of mainly gang members.

Listen to this story

It also resulted in the seizure of nearly 30 firearms, as well as five different types of drugs.

Operation Rise-N-Shyne started in June after an original investigation in February yielded several firearms and narcotics arrests. Dover Police partnered with State Police to address the violent crime at the beginning of last year.

The joint operation led police to large amounts of ecstasy from the Atlanta area to Kent County.

Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson says the main source had been identified and arrested.

"The network was the Mob Piru set of the Bloods street gang and the source was Mr. Marquise Mack. As the size and complexity of the operation was established through continued investigation. The involvement of our law enforcement partners in the Delaware Department of Corrections as well as both the state and federal Departments of Justice became increasingly critical."

Johnson adds other gangs involved were the G-Shyne Bloods, Sex, Money, Murder Bloods, and 48-Gang.

Johnson outlines the scope of Operation Rise-N-Shyne, which started in June after following a series of drug and weapons arrests in last February.

"The Shyne portion of the name comes from the connection to a Dover area gang known as the G Shyne Bloods. Over the next five months this investigation touched a total of six states, disrupted four separate local street gangs, and supported the indictment of 39 individuals with an arrest total that now exceeds 50 persons."

The operation involved six states (Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia) and resulted in over 50 arrests, 39 indictments. Police also seized 28 firearms and $22,679 in drug money as well as 15,000 plus doses of ecstasy, 72 grams of MDMA Powder, 12.8 grams of methamphetamines, 3.675 grams of heroin, 1058.49 grams of marijuana, and 41.4 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine.

There have also been over 260 felony charges, more than 28 misdemeanor charges, and 2 civil violations.

Both state Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen say this operation makes the city safer especially with those guns off the streets.