No fans allowed at NASCAR races in Dover next month

When the doubleheader of NASCAR races takes place in Dover next month, the only sounds on the monster mile will be from the race cars and the crew.

Listen to this story

"As it relates to our August NASCAR weekend we are not going to be having fans attend." said Dover Motorsports, Inc president and CEO Dennis McGlynn.

McGlynn says the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in and around the region is the main reason no fans will be allowed.

NASCAR will hold six races from August 21 through August 23 - making up its postponed races from the spring and holding its planned late summer races.

McGlynn says the state made the decision to go with no fans for the weekend.

"It was a result of a decision in consideration by the state health officials," said McGlynn. "They basically just couldn't get comfortable given the current resurgence of the COVID. So, accordingly we're going to go without fans and operate the six races in 3 days and move on."

McGlynn notes that fans with tickets to the races next month will either get their money back, or they can get a credit against next year’s weekend of races.

Ticketholders can visit the track's website to register your preference, or call (800) 441-RACE to reach a ticket office representative to review your accounts and options.