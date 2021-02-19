 ‘A Matter of Facts’ podcast: Alexander Halavais and Google | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media
Related Program: 
The Green

‘A Matter of Facts’ podcast: Alexander Halavais and Google

By 11 minutes ago

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information.  Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about Google with the University of Arizona's Alexander Halavais .


Halavais is an associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and author of Search Engine Society vol. 1 (2008) and vol. 2 (2017).

Delaware Public Media is proud to produce A Matter of Facts with Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.  Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming 

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.

Tags: 
Google
A Matter of Facts

Related Content

Highmark partners with Google Cloud for 'Living Health' project

By Dec 17, 2020
Delaware Public Media

A health insurance provider with a major presence in Delaware plans to leverage technology from Google to create new patient care possibilities.


Google partnering with Delaware to fight opioid crisis

By Nov 21, 2019

The state is partnering with Google to try to make it easier for Delawareans to connect with addiction resources online.


‘A Matter of Facts’ podcast: Pablo Boczkowski and print journalism in the digital realm.

By Jan 29, 2021

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information.  Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about newspapers and their transtion to the digital realm with Nortwestern University's Pablo Boczkowski.


A Matter of Facts podcast: UD's Dannagal Young on fact-checking

By Dec 18, 2020

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information.  Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about fact-checking with the University of Delaware's Dannagal Young.


A Matter of Facts podcast: MIT's Deb Roy on Twitter

By Oct 27, 2020

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information.  Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we bring you the fifth episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about Twitter with MIT's Deb Roy.