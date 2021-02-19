‘A Matter of Facts’ podcast: Alexander Halavais and Google

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about Google with the University of Arizona's Alexander Halavais .

A Matter of Facts' podcast - Season 2, Episode 8: A conversation about Google with Alexander Halavais, associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Social and Behavioral Sciences

Halavais is an associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and author of Search Engine Society vol. 1 (2008) and vol. 2 (2017).

Delaware Public Media is proud to produce A Matter of Facts with Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.