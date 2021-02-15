First State braces for more bouts with winter weather

More stormy weather is on its way. Rain, and possibly freezing rain in New Castle County, Monday night and another round of snow and ice is coming later this week.

But some relief may be on the way by the end of the week.

That relief the National Weather Service is calling for will follow a one-two punch this week that wraps up with a storm on Thursday into Friday.

That storm could bring a few inches of snow to Dover and areas north before changing to sleet, freezing then rain.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carr says a respite from at least the precipitation is in the cards after that.

"Probably the break this weekend will be from wet weather in general. It'll still actually be quite cold over the weekend most likely, but it does look a bit warmer heading into the early part of next week, said Carr. "At least we'll get a spell where we get to probably above average temperatures again. There could be storms. At least Thursday looks to be the last good chance I would say of wintry weather for the next 10 days or so."

Carr notes the forecast for Thursday into Friday, and the longer range forecasts are not completely locked in because it’s still early and changes can still occur.

Meanwhile, the wintry weather in the forecast this week could begin overnight.

The National Weather Service is calling for mainly rain in Delaware tonight with the chance of freezing rain changing to rain in New Castle County.

It will be mainly a morning event in New Castle County, and it should be gone by tomorrow afternoon with a break on Wednesday.

Carr says a second winter event is in the works Thursday.

"It seems like kind of an event that is actually pretty similar- at least looks like at this point - to that event we had back in December where would start off at snow at least probably Dover northward change to a little bit of sleet and then maybe rain at the end so get a few inches of snow possibly to start and then eventually transition over to sleet and then freezing rain and then rain," Carr said.

Carr warns to pay attention since the forecast for Thursday into Friday could still change.

He adds the weekend should bring dryer weather - with the state possibly seeing above average temperatures next week.