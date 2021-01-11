First State announces 14 new COVID deaths

Delaware announced 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday.

986 people in Delaware have now died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

All but one of the latest victims had underlying health conditions and six were residents of long-term care facilities.

Their ages ranged from 45-95. 8 were from New Castle County, 4 from Sussex County and 2 from Kent County

Hospitalizations ticked down to 471 after reaching a record 472 on Saturday.

And state officials confirmed 585 new cases of the virus Sunday, dropping Delaware’s seven-day rolling average to just below 791 cases per day.

The average number of positive tests continues to hover below 10 percent for a second day.

And the state Division of Public Health along with its medical partners continue to distribute the vaccine. More than 26,000 doses have been administered in the First State - nearly half of the total doses Delaware received about four weeks ago.

Delaware has confirmed more than 65,000 total cases of the virus out of more than 1 million tests to date statewide.