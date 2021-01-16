 Delaware COVID deaths continue to rise, hospitalizations drop again | Delaware First Media
Delaware COVID deaths continue to rise, hospitalizations drop again

The First State continues to see its COVID-19 death toll rise, but some of its other numbers are improving.

State health officials announced 14 more COVID-related deaths Saturday, lifting its total to 1,016. 8 of those deaths came from a review December’s Vital Statistics records.

The latest victims were all over 62 years old.  13 had underlying health conditions and 8 were long-term care facility residents. 10 of the deaths were in New Castle County.

The number of COVID hospitalizations in Delaware dropped for a third straight day and now stand at 441 with 54 are considered critical.

The seven-day rolling average of new positive cases is also down, falling to 706. And the average percentage of positive tests is less than 9 percent - sitting at 8.6.

About half of the nearly 78,000 doses of COVID vaccine Delaware has received to date have been administered, though officials say that number is likely lower than the actual amount.

The state held another drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Dover DMV Saturday as part of its effort to “sprint” to the conclusion of phase 1A of its vaccination plan.


 

