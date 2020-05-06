Delaware Public Media

COVID-19 cases in Delaware jump, key reopening measures also rise

Delaware's run of largely good news on COVID-19 cases hit a bump in the road.

After back-to-back days of seeing under 100 new cases, state health officials report 407 Wednesday, giving the state 5,778 since March 11th.

Six new deaths were also reported, pushing the state's total to 193.
 

The key metrics the state is watching closely as it moves toward reopening were also up a bit Wednesday.

Current hospitalizations rose 15 to 299, but they remain at or under 300 for a full week now. 

The five-day average for the percentage of people testing positive was also up, rising to 25 percent after getting below 21 percent earlier in the week.

At the county level, Sussex added 244 new cases, New Castle 108 and Kent 44. Sussex still has the most cases in the state to date 2,764.

161 more people are considered recovered. That number is now over 2,000 at 2,008. There are currently 20,690 negative cases in the state.

 

