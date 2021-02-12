 Competing proposals would change public comment for Wilmington City Council | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Competing proposals would change public comment for Wilmington City Council

By 1 hour ago
  • Delaware Public Media

Wilmington City Council is set to consider two different proposals to revamp public participation in its meetings Thursday. 


Both proposals would reverse the rule limiting public comment to City of Wilmington residents and taxpayers. That measure by Councilman Chris Johnson passed last month the day the new council was sworn in. 

One proposed resolution—by Councilwoman Linda Gray—would allow “real-time” commenting on each agenda item as it comes up for discussion. She argued at a committee meeting last week this is best for the public.

“If people are speaking during the legislative period, they’re only speaking on the legislation,”  Gray said. “They get an opportunity to have heard what their councilperson said, their opinion, possibly how they’re going to vote on the legislation. And then they can react.”

A competing proposal—by freshman Councilman Nathan Field—would set an extendable 30-minute period before the council meeting starts for public comment on topics germane to the agenda. 

“It aims to expand opportunities for public comment, while ensuring that the meetings themselves are primarily focused on the 13 public officials addressing, discussing and hopefully solving the problems facing the City of Wilmington,” Field said at last week’s committee meeting.

Some council members, including Council President Trippi Congo, worried that other members would not show up for public comment if it weren’t during the official meeting.

 

Tags: 
wilmington city council
public comment

Related Content

Outgoing Wilmington City Council members' advice to next session: 'Don't let it become personal'

By Dec 14, 2020
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

Five Wilmington City Council members will not be on Council come January. They have some parting advice for the next Council. 


Purzycki continues focus on building a more 'just' city as he enters second term

By Jan 5, 2021

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki was sworn into his second term Tuesday. He took the oath of office from home, where the 75-year-old is recovering from emergency heart surgery he had late last week. 

Wilmington Mayor vetoes pre-rental inspection ordinance, citing unrealistic implementation

By Dec 18, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki vetoed a measure that would have required the city conduct pre-rental inspections on all residential units. 

Wilmington pre-rental inspection ordinance passes, but will likely be vetoed

By Dec 11, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Yet another attempt to improve the rental stock in Wilmington will likely fail.