Delaware Public Media

Brandywine Zoo begins campaign for third stage of renovations

By 5 minutes ago
  • One of the Brandywine Zoo's outgoing angora goats takes interest in a camera
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    One of the Brandywine Zoo's outgoing angora goats takes interest in a camera
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • The main area of the zoo is currently closed for renovations, but will re-open April 4.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    The main area of the zoo is currently closed for renovations, but will re-open April 4.
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Construction is underway on the planned Madagasgar exhibit at the Brandywine Zoo
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    Construction is underway on the planned Madagasgar exhibit at the Brandywine Zoo
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • The new bee exhibit at the Brandywine Zoo
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    The new bee exhibit at the Brandywine Zoo
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • The new viewing window at the Brandywine Zoo's condor exhibit
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    The new viewing window at the Brandywine Zoo's condor exhibit
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Another angora goat at the Brandywine Zoo
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    Another angora goat at the Brandywine Zoo
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Several breeds of goats live at the Brandywine Zoo
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Several breeds of goats live at the Brandywine Zoo
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The 115-year-old zoo in Wilmington hopes to bring in sloths, flamingos and Southern Pudus, the world’s smallest type of deer— if it can raise the money. 


The Brandywine Zoo has embarked on a campaign to raise $5 million to continue its transformation. The zoo’s multi-million dollar master plan unveiled more than a year ago aims to increase attendance and improve both visitor experience and animal welfare.

The zoo is using a $5 million commitment from the state environmental agency to fund the first two phases. So far, it has completed a new condor exhibit and bee display, is in the design phase for a quarantine facility, and is building a new Madagascar exhibit.

Now the zoo is hoping to raise more money from the private sector to pay for phase three — a new South American wetlands habitat, which would include the sloths, flamingos and pudus.

Delaware Zoological Society Executive Director Mike Allen says the third phase also includes a facelift for the zoo.

“A new, iconic entry place to be able to see the zoo when you’re coming by,” he said. “I think one of the challenges we have now is people drive right by and don’t realize the zoo is here, and it will really sort of make it pop to the eye.”

The new Madagascar exhibit is expected to open this fall. The main section of the zoo is currently closed for renovations but reopens April 4. 

 

Tags: 
Brandywine Zoo
zoo
brandywine zoo master plan
Our Zoo Re-imagined

Related Content

Brandywine Zoo hosts wallabies and alligators as $13 million transformation begins

By Apr 26, 2019
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington has several new animals on display this season. The additions are part of the zoo’s multi-million dollar master plan.


Alligator sent to Brandywine Zoo after Chester County drug bust

By Feb 14, 2019
Courtesy of the Chester County District Attorney's Office

During a drug bust at a home in South Coatesville, Pennsylvania, law enforcement officials found an alligator living in a kitchen. That alligator now lives at the Brandywine Zoo.

 


Brandywine Zoo closed for construction

By Jan 18, 2019
Courtesy of the Brandywine Zoo

The Brandywine Zoo is closed through the end of February for construction.

The work marks the start of the Wilmington zoo’s $13 million master plan.

 


Brandywine Zoo says goodbye to Zhanna

By James Dawson Dec 27, 2016
Brandywine Zoo

One of Delaware’s most beloved animals will get a new home in New York City next year.

Brew at the Zoo hopes to attract donors

By Mark Arehart Sep 28, 2016
Brandywine Zoo

Animal lovers will join tigers, geckos and sloths in raising money for the Brandywine Zoo. The annual Brew at the Zoo is the Brandywine’s largest fundraiser.