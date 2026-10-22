US Senate candidates Coons and Katz face off in forum

The two candidates running for U.S Senate in the First State faced off in a forum hosted by the Wilmington Rotary Club in downtown Wilmington.

During a roughly hour-long forum, incumbent Democrat Sen. Chris Coons took multiple swipes at President Donald Trump’s handling of foreign conflicts, bringing up the war in Iran.

"The point of a democracy is that if the president is going to take us to war, he owes it to you to make the case, not in some home video filmed at Mar-a-Lago at 2 a.m. and posted on social media," Coons said. "But with an address to Congress and to come to Congress and seek authorization."

Republican challenger Dr. Michael Katz rarely referred to President Trump’s policies directly, but did speak to his handling of foreign conflicts.

"The president needs to follow the Constitution and the powers that are given to the president," Katz said. "At the same time, Congress needs to step up and enforce and make sure that it is doing its responsibility to make sure that the president does not overstep his actions."

Coons also criticized the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill. He argued cuts to the Affordable Care Act are why Delawareans are losing healthcare and it hurts Delaware’s efforts to lower healthcare costs by cutting federal support to Medicaid.

On healthcare, Katz said while the Affordable Care Act offers some positives, but he considers it a failed policy that subsidizes the increasing costs of healthcare.

Coons took time to emphasize his own track record of working across the aisle, including on efforts to develop AI regulations.

But Katz said after 16 years with Coons in this seat, Delaware needs a change to deliver some balance to Delaware’s political system.

"Political power in Delaware is locked down," Katz said.

Katz also pushed for a formal debate between himself and Coons, repeatedly.

"There has been no traditional public debate, no sustained scrutiny of the incumbent's record," Katz said.

Katz previously served in the state Senate as a Democrat from 2008 to 2012 and said he will make decisions unpopular with his party for the good of Delaware. Katz ran for Senate 2 years ago under the Independent Party of Delaware banner, finishing third in a race won by Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Coons has held this Senate seat since 2011. He most recently won reelection in 2020 with 60% of the vote.