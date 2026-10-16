State Elections Commisioner's office moves temporarily after receiving suspicious mail

Delaware’s Department of Elections is temporarily moving the Election Commissioner’s office after it was among several election offices nationwide to receive a package containing white powder Thursday.

The Election Commissioner’s Office will work out of the Department of Elections Kent County Office for now, but normal operations there and at all other state elections offices have resumed. And all elections operations and preparations for next month's General election are proceeding as usual, including all public meetings, absentee ballot processing, logic & accuracy testing. The Elections Dept. adds that it is prepared to begin early voting statewide next week on Thursday, October 22.

State Senator Dan Cruce chairs the Senate Elections Committee. He says the state responded appropriately, and notes this highlights the need to continue work on election security and access.

"I think what that does signal to me is an additional need for our continued work for mail-in voting, no excuse absentee voting," said Cruce. "And other states have moved forward in this direction too.

Senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester were among federal lawmakers that also received envelopes with a suspicious substance. Thursday

Delaware’s Elections Department says the FBI has taken over the investigation, while the United States Postal Inspection Service is testing the envelope and its contents.