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Susan Stewart wins Rehoboth mayor's race

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published August 10, 2026 at 7:33 AM EDT
(Left to right) Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Patrick Gossett, Mayor-elect Susan Stewart, and Commissioner Mark Saunders
City of Rehoboth Beach
(Left to right) Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Patrick Gossett, Mayor-elect Susan Stewart, and Commissioner Mark Saunders

Rehoboth Beach will have a new mayor, while two incumbent commissioners easily hold onto their seats.

Saturday’s municipal election was one of the busiest in decades with a four-way race for mayor and three candidates vying for two seats on the city’s commission.

In the end, however, the results were anything but close. Current Commissioner Susan Stewart handily won the election for mayor with 61% of the vote. Commissioners Craig Thierand Suzanne Goode pulled in 20% and 17% respectively, while political newcomer Jake Raak got 2%.

Thier and Goode will remain on the commission.

Meanwhile, two incumbent commissioners easily won re-election. Commissioner Mark Saunders netted 852 votes while Commissioner Patrick Gossett earned 813. Challenger Jeffrey Goode finished a distant third with 239 votes.

Stewart, Saunders, and Gossett will be sworn into office next month.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny
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