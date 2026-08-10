Susan Stewart wins Rehoboth mayor's race

Rehoboth Beach will have a new mayor, while two incumbent commissioners easily hold onto their seats.

Saturday’s municipal election was one of the busiest in decades with a four-way race for mayor and three candidates vying for two seats on the city’s commission.

In the end, however, the results were anything but close. Current Commissioner Susan Stewart handily won the election for mayor with 61% of the vote. Commissioners Craig Thierand Suzanne Goode pulled in 20% and 17% respectively, while political newcomer Jake Raak got 2%.

Thier and Goode will remain on the commission.

Meanwhile, two incumbent commissioners easily won re-election. Commissioner Mark Saunders netted 852 votes while Commissioner Patrick Gossett earned 813. Challenger Jeffrey Goode finished a distant third with 239 votes.

Stewart, Saunders, and Gossett will be sworn into office next month.