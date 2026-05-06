Rep. Williams says dark money is an increasing issue in politics, including the First State

To illustrate the issue of dark money, or undisclosed funds, in elections, State Rep. Kim Williams cited information complied by The Brennan Center.

Over the last decade, the non-profit documented an increase of outside interest groups investing money to influence state legislation on issues like energy, consumer rights, environmental regulation.

"Dark money often originates from special interest groups seeking to sway elections in the legislation here," Williams said to the House Elections committee.

She added that another nonprofit that follows money in politics, Open Secrets, tracked that trend in Delaware. It said in 2014 Delaware saw about $383 thousand spent on issue-based election ads. By 2024– that rose to $73 million.

Because Delaware is a smaller state, "the effects of secret spending can have outsized influence on outcomes due to smaller scale and lower costs."

She said this is known as "soft money."

Williams said her bill, HB 216 will take aim at this, clarifying that it does not limit campaign contribution amounts.

But it does increases disclosure and creates new requirements for ad reporting.

The bill would ask out of state groups that contribute more than $2 thousand to an election to register with the State Election Commissioner.

Political Committees and Political Action Committees must file reports in Delaware, but out of state groups currently have little oversight.

HB 216 also calls for heightened disclosure from third party advertisers on its affiliations and funding sources.

State Rep. Lyndon Yearick argued that one of the bill's provisions on ads is excessive. The one he took issue with asks that all campaign finance reports share the name of vendors used for ads, the mediums used, a description, and the target audience.

"Why do I have to be so refined in sharing on a campaign finance report where I'm already disclosing the dollar amount and the vendor?" he said. "I have to get down to the description of the advertisement? My target audience? Target audience is 'vote for Lyndon.' That's me."

Williams said she is willing to rework this part of the bill.

Delaware’s Department of Elections is making software updates– and Williams says the bill, if passed, would take effect with the new system in place in 2028.

The committee members released the bill to the full House.