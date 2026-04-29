Smyrna, Clayton elect new council members

Two Kent County communities held municipal elections this week. Smyrna and Clayton each had two Town Council seats to fill.

In Smyrna, Challenger B. Joseph Reames edged incumbent Nick Miles, winning by 3 votes - 217 to 214. Vice Mayor Corinne Upshur ran unopposed.

Each will service a 3-year term beginning May 6th, and running until April 2029.

In Clayton, incumbents Ryan Paisley and Marvin Pedigo each retained their seats, garnering 93 and 76 votes, respectively. Challenger Daniel Stevens received 11 votes.

Paisley and Pedigo will be sworn in at Clayton Town Council’s May 11th meeting. Each will serve a term of two years.