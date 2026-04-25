Bill to codify DEFAC sails through House

Delaware's council charged with making economic forecasts for the state could soon be cemented into code, as House lawmakers send an amended HB 370 on to the senate.

The legislation, initiated earlier this month by republican and democratic leadership in both General Assembly chambers, passed in the house with bipartisan support.

House Majority Leader and primary sponsor Kerri Harris (D-Dover) said the bill will strengthen an institution the state relies on for fiscal responsibility.

Harris added the measure, "preserves the (Delaware Economic & Financial Advisory Council)'s bipartisan and expert membership structure, ensures representation from the General Assembly...and strengthens procedures for meetings, voting and continuity of operations."

The bill comes on the heels of criticism over Governor Matt Meyer's removal of a long-time DEFAC member who questioned availability of corporate franchise revenue data.

A house amendment added a new co-chair position to DEFAC. But it keeps the council’s duties and make-up largely the same.

State Rep. Danny Short (D-Seaford), a member of DEFAC for eight years, expressed his approval for the bill.

Dubbed the 'DuPont-Cook Financial Responsibility Act,' Short reflected on the law's bi-partisan naming for former Governor and DEFAC founder Pete du Pont and the former State Senator Nancy Cook.

"I must tell you that Nancy Cook, when she sat on that committee, she just didn't sit there to listen," Short said. "She was engaged all the time, and was asking some very pointed questions and in the best interest of our state."

It passed on the House floor and heads to senate committee. If it passes through the senate, it would head to the Governor's desk. The governor can also allow a bill to become law without signature.

DEFAC has existed through executive order by the governor since the 1970s.

When asked about the bill earlier this month, Gov. Meyer did not give his approval.

"DEFAC has worked under the current system, executive order, for 45 years," he said.

He added that, "not a single Delawarean constituent" had talked to him or reached out to his office about the issue.

"They're concerned about gas prices, they're concerned about healthcare costs," he said.

