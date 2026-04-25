Milford considering capital improvements before FY27 begins

Milford’s city department heads discuss capital improvement project for FY27.

Fiscal year 27 begins July 1st, and this meeting is one way Milford reviews its priorities before making budget decisions.

Department heads were asked to deliver short presentations for council to consider with a priority placed on projects that impact public safety and department efficiencies.

There was also an ask by council for a Parks and Recreation community center to be built, focused on providing recreation opportunities for town youth.

Councilwoman Katrina Wilson.

“We have got to do something for our youth. We can’t complain about them being mischievous when we do not provide anything for them that doesn’t cost a lot of money. Because, there’s so many of them that cannot afford the extracurricular activities around us.” she said.

Parks and Rec has an item for FY29 asking the town to spend $8 million expenditure to create a community center in Marvel Square.

Parks and Rec Director Brad Dennehy says a feasibility study needs to be completed, which could help the city garner grant funding. Dennehy adds the completed center could be a source of revenue.

The Public Works Division sought funding for water usage planning- something Public Works Director Willis Shafer says is increasingly important as the town grows.

“In the past 10 years, Milford’s added 1,390 single family homes. Each resident uses approximately 43,000 gallons [of water] per year. We need to make sure that throughout our growth we have enough wells to support our residents.” he said.

Shafer argues for that reason he believes the $50,000 ask is of “crucial importance.”

Other projects proposed by Public Works were improvements to city hall, emergency generator replacement, and Fourth Street drainage planning.

Other items brought to council's attention was The Milford Electric Department's ask for $350,000 to fund a battery storage project to better use the city's solar array- linking the solar array and the battery into the substation is complex, according to department director Tony Chipola, which is the reason for the larger price tag.

The Milford Police Department is asking for a total of almost $850,000 from the town to fund improvements to their dispatch equipment, purchase vehicle and body cameras, replace radio systems, and purchase six new vehicles.

Decisions on projects and investments must be made before FY27 begins on June 1st.

