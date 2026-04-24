Springboard Delaware co-founder asks Sussex County to expediate housing efforts

Springboard Delaware’s Judd Malone asks Sussex County Council to change the way they address affordable housing.

Malone’s non-profit, Springboard Delaware, is responsible for projects like the Pallet Village in Georgetown, designed to help those struggling with homelessness find a way to more stable circumstances.

Malone’s presentation to Council revolved around asking the county for help, but not financially. He says counties in Delaware are not necessarily set up for social services.

“It’s a bit unreasonable given their structure to say ‘You need to be more active’ unless we can define a way of being active that is in their ability to do. One of the most important things they can do is fast forward efforts to build more transitional housing, affordable housing, and to streamline the process” he said.

Instead, Malone is asking the County to prioritize applications and ordinances related to developing affordable and transitional housing projects designed to get homeless individuals off the streets.

Malone says that currently, Georgetown draws those struggling with homelessness due to the scarcity of other options.

“Georgetown, being the county seat, does have more institutions here that draw homeless people here out of necessity. Those kinds of scenarios lend to the impression that Georgetown is a magnet.” he said.

Sussex County began work to revise its comprehensive plan earlier this year. Affordable housing and “missing middle” housing are part of the discussion.

Sussex County is also part of a Delaware State Housing Authority pilot program giving free technical assistance to modernize zoning and land use regulations.

Malone adds if the County is not prepared to support transitional and affordable housing at this time, he asks they increase advocacy efforts for state funding.