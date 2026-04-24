Long time Northern New Castle County State rep. Debra Heffernan announces retirement

State Rep. Debra Heffernan joined several other long-time state legislators last night in announcing she does not plan to run for re-election for House District 6.

Heffernan's was first elected to the Northern New Castle County Seat in 2010.

Democratic State Rep. Debra Heffernan

With her Thursday retirement announcement on the House floor, she joins several other lawmakers to already announce that Delaware's 153 legislative session will be their last.

GOP House members Ron Gray (R-Selbyville), Rich Collins (R-Millsboro) and Charles Postles (R-Milford) previously announced they will retire. In the Senate, President Pro Temp David Sokola (D-Newark) and Republican Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) are leaving.

Heffernan said during her time in the General Assembly, she’s aimed to improve quality of life for Delawareans by supporting individuals with disabilities through initiatives like Employment First, codifying reproductive rights, and climate solutions bills.

"I'm ready to retire at the end of the term and see all the great things our next generation of leaders will accomplish," she said. "I love helping people and getting things done."

State Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden (D-Wilmington), also elected in 2010 to her district seat, said on the House floor that she considers Heffernan a friend. And the assembly would still look to her for guidance.

"Because you are just unwavering in terms of your commitment and your non-selfishness, and the dedication to this legislative body," Bolden said.

To describe Heffernan's service to the state, House Minority Whip Jeffrey Spiegelman (R-Clayton) used the Yiddish term 'mensch.'

"That generally translates into somebody who is a complete person," he said. "It's a person who is a scholar, it's a person who is a well rounded individual. And you have been that to me, you have been that to the room, you have been that to your district, you have been that to the state."

Democrat Rachel “Rae” Krantz filed to run for this seat last month. Another Democrat, Ed Mulvihill, announced Friday he intends to run. No Republican has entered the race yet.