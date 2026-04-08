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Millsboro appoints new town council member

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:48 PM EDT

Millsboro Town Council appoints Gary Mack to fill a vacant seat on the council.

Mack currently serves on the town’s Board of Adjustment, a position he says he will resign after the board’s next meeting on April 13. He is set to be sworn in on May 4.

“Thank you so much for the confidence you have in me. I'm looking forward to joining you,” Mack told council members. “I've enjoyed the last year and a half or two years that I've been coming to the meetings and seeing the progress that this town has made, and I want to continue with that. I want to be a team player.”

Town Manager Jamie Burk told council members that, while they received two applications for the open seat, only one of the candidates was actually qualified to serve.

“Upon review, one of the letters, the person that submitted it doesn't live within town limits,” Burk said.

Mack will fill a seat vacated by Matthew Davis, who resigned last month. Davis said he was moving and would no longer be a resident in District 3.

Mack will serve out the remainder of Davis’s term, which expires this summer. Mack will have the option to run for a full term in the town elections on June 13.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
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