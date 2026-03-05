Wilmington's 2nd District partners with community solar farm to lower utility rates

Wilmington’s Second District Councilmember Shané Darby champions a district partnership with Ampion, a community solar provider.

Renters and homeowners can subscribe to a local solar farm and save up to 20% on their electric bills, adding up to about $336 annually. Residents who don’t qualify as low-income can still save about 10%.

Darby said solar and other sustainable energy alternatives are out of budget for most people. Installing solar panels on a condo in the district could cost as much at $55 thousand, according to solar-estimate.org.

“I say participate so your bill is lower,” Darby said. “Participate so you're more environmentally friendly. So, I think those are the real reasons: savings and the enrollment isn't predatory. It's very low barrier. You don't have to get anything installed. The contracts are fair.”

Darby said this is an equity tool and gives everyone the opportunity to tap into clean energy in a safe way.

By enrolling, participants will receive a $50 gift card and send a $100 donation through Ampion to FAME, a local nonprofit serving local youth.

Signing on comes with no upfront costs or participation fees and doesn’t require solar panel installation.

“Our cost of living just isn't matching our wages,” Darby said. “So, I know a lot of people are feeling it at home, and I'm hoping that this can provide just a little bit of relief in people's homes. It's also environmentally friendly, right, to use solar. So I think it hits two things for me.”

Darby said the partnership makes solar and lower utility rates attainable for both renters and homeowners.