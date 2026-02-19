DART offers proposed changes to this year’s Beach Bus services

DART is calling for changes to Beach Bus services this year.

They include changing the frequency of Route 201 to every 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

That route services the Lewes Transit Center, the outlets and Rehoboth Park & Ride and Boardwalk on weekdays and Sundays. Sunday service would also be discontinued after 2 a.m.

DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod details other changes.

"We're also going to discontinue the Route 204 service to the Big Oaks Campground area again just due to low ridership,” said McLeod. “We are going to be adding some service as well. We're going to be creating a new route. Route 207, which will be operating between Massey's Landing and the Rehoboth Beach Park & Ride on Route 24."

McLeod notes that last change adds a west-east route in Sussex County which is a DART priority.

Route 305 connecting Wilmington to the beach area will have an additional Saturday round trip with extended service to the Rehoboth Park & Ride.

McLeod explains the reasoning behind the changes.

"We're looking at making some modifications just to improve on-time performance, the connections and service reliability on all service days. So, that's really what we're moving forward with is just making some of those changes," said McLeod.

McLeod notes DART also made some changes based on input from riders.

It’s expected that the changes will be in place by May 18, when Beach Bus season begins.