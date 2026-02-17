Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution supporting state legislation limiting ICE cooperation

Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution at Thursday’s regular meeting in support of state action to restrict law enforcement cooperating with agencies like ICE.

If passed, a House bill being considered by state lawmakers would bar law enforcement from assisting federal agents conducting civil immigration enforcement activities at certain locations without permission from the Attorney General.

That would include child-serving entities, places of worship and health care facilities unless the Attorney General signs off on the actions. The ban would extend to places like day cares, nursing homes and churches.

Councilman Coby Owens is the resolution’s sponsor.

“This is so that we just don't have blind raids going on in these places,” Owens said. “And again, for me, this is about a greater calling and a moral responsibility that we have to love thy neighbor and to make sure that we are protecting everyone.”

The bill is out of committee as of last June and ready to be voted on by the House.

Wilmington City Council passed a separate resolution in November discouraging municipal contracts with companies affiliated with ICE.

Owens said it’s important people feel safe in educational and cultural spaces and he's optimistic the resolution will go through.

“I think what we have seen throughout the nation is these places of sanctuaries have been utilized to trap people and pretty much grab them up off the streets in a way that's not humane and in a way that is not reflective of what the true American dream is.”

Owens pointed to Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old taken into custody with his father by ICE in Minnesota and kept in an immigration facility for almost two weeks.

He applauded the Delaware General Assembly taking up the legislation to make sure Delawareans are protected.