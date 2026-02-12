A cannabis manufacturing facility will soon begin operating in Newark

Newark City Council unanimously approves a special use permit to allow a cannabis manufacturing facility to operate in the city.

Loud Labs already had a state license, but needed City Council approval of a special permit to move forward with its facility on 303 Markus Court in Newark.

City Council has to approve a special use permit for any marijuana related business to operate in Newark.

This will be Loud Labs fourth facility nationwide, joining ones in New Jersey, Michigan and Colorado.

"Delaware seems to be a pretty good market. I think the state is setting up a much better market than others that I've seen in the country, and I think it's going to be a successful market going forward. Some markets that we've operated in including Colorado and Michigan, have just had a lot of issues with businesses not able to survive, and I think Delaware is going to avoid some of those issues with the way they've gone about the licensing process," said Loud Labs CEO Jake Berry.

Berry notes the facility will bring 10-to-14 jobs to Newark, and a local resident working in New Jersey is being trained to run it.

This Newark facility will not sell or grow any products. Berry emphasizes this facility will be for manufacturing - not for growing or retail sales.

"So we make a variety of different products. Everything from gummies to vape pens to infused pre-rolls, things of that nature,” said Berry. “That's what we've been doing over the last 12 years, and yeah, we don't do any growing at this facility."

It will receive deliveries from Delaware growers, then ship what it produces to dispensaries.

The facility still needs renovations and approvals from the state before opening. Berry notes that could take between two-and-six months.