Wilmington to host series of events during a year-long celebration of American independence

Wilmington has a lineup of events planned this year to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence signing.

Mayor John Carney created the Wilmington 250 committee in July 2025 to plan the city’s celebrations.

Wilmington Director of Cultural Affairs Tina Betz is the committee chair. She said picking her favorite event is like being asked to pick her favorite child.

“There are so many things that have already been done that we can do again but do better, so many ideas that haven't had a chance to really bloom that we can think about doing as we look into the future and move into the future,” Betz said. “So just knowing about all of those things really helps inform us to be better people, better neighbors, better friends.”

The city will hold various events throughout the year. That includes extending the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival to a week long.

“One of the things that we try to do each year is just to explore all of the textures that make up the fabric of jazz, and it's difficult to do that in a short number of days,” Betz explained. “So this year, we've taken the opportunity to make this special by doing the Jazz Festival for an entire week, August 2nd through the 8th.”

The city will also host the Rumble in Rodney Square boxing match to honor boxing’s presence in Wilmington over the years.

“Boxing was a really big thing a number of years ago, and it took a lot of our young men – primarily men – off of the streets, into an organized activity that kept them safe,” Betz said. “You know, [it] gave them a sense of working together. So we are very, very happy to feature that during our 250th celebration.”

And a bigger, reimagined July 4th Riverfront celebration is planned. The amped up celebration will include multiple stage performances, including a city-commissioned dance project and an appearance from the Delaware Symphony Orchestra.

Folks can submit more 250th anniversary event suggestions at inwilmde.com