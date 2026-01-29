Lawmakers react to Gov. Meyer's FY2027 budget proposal

Meyer’s proposal pushed for investments in education, housing and workforce benefits, echoing values that he laid out in last week’s state of the state address.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum largely view his priorities favorably.

Democratic State Senator Trey Paradee is Chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.

“I think this is a good starting point for the work that we’ll be doing in February. I think the Governor’s priorities are very much in line with the Joint Finance Committee, I think they’re very much in line with everyday Delawareans.” he said.

Republican House Minority Leader Tim Dukes praised the Governor’s push for state spending growth reduction.

“We really appreciate the governor has brought that gap so much closer with our revenue growth at 3.52% and his operation budget growth down to 4.99%. That’ll be the work now of Joint Finance [Committee] to try and narrow that gap.” he told DPM.

Dukes also backs Meyer’s call for a 2% increase to state employee wages.

“When we look at employment, our state employees are way underpaid. Many of the lower tier jobs are barely above minimum wage, and it keeps them almost at poverty level. I think that’s a starting point, some of them we really need to do more.” he said.

But some took issue with budget growth still exceeding state revenue growth and expressed concerns about Delaware’s tax model staying competitive with surrounding states.

House Minority Whip Jeffrey Spiegelman expressed optimism for the new budget proposal, however...

"It's going to take some discipline" he said. "Discipline from the 62 members of the Delaware General Assembly to keep that budgetary growth where the Governor's targeting, and it's going to take some discipline from the people that we're proud to represent as well. This is not a year where we have significant increase in the amount of money that's coming in."

Dukes adds Meyer’s proposal is just a broad strokes overview and lacks specifics that the Joint Finance Committee will delve into when it begins budget hearings.

The Joint Finance Committee begins a month’s worth of budget hearings this Tuesday.