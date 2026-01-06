City of Wilmington partners with Friendship House to manage Christina Park's unhoused community site

Starting in October 2025, Christina Park became a city-sanctioned unhoused community site. That means people experiencing homelessness can set up tents and leave their belongings at the park.

The City of Wilmington announced Tuesday it is partnering with Friendship House to manage Christina Park.

In its final report sent to Mayor John Carney Sept. 30, the Wilmington Task Force on Homelessness recommended the city open a city-owned park to the unhoused community while it was still warm out.

The Friendship House team’s work includes implementing cold weather protocols, according to the organization’s CEO Kim Eppehimer.

“And then we'll have some form of rules of decorum, for lack of a better word, on what is expected, how people are asked to behave and treat each other and to treat those that are visiting the site,” Eppehimer said.

Friendship House and city officials will work to make sure every resident has a structurally sound tent, designated space and a bathroom facility.

The organization is technically taking on the management role at Christina Park for six months, but Eppehimer said her team is planning for the long haul, including hiring full-time staff whose main focus will be helping folks at Christina.

The Friendship House philosophy is to offer holistic support to people, even if that means asking other people or organizations for help, Eppehimer added.

“So if people who have expertise – whether it's mental health, substance use, housing – they can come to the table and be part of the solution, then we have a much better chance of permanently, or at least very much long term, helping that individual with their journey.”

Friendship House plans to provide services for Christina Park residents, including connecting folks with job training, housing, mental health resources and substance use counseling.

Leaders will also coordinate donation and food drop-offs.

People can learn more about donation and volunteering opportunities by visiting Friendship House’s site and emailing volunteer@friendshiphousede.org.