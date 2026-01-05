Some housing authority directors are lukewarm on a statewide housing department

A task force looking into the possibility of a statewide housing department gets qualified support from New Castle County’s top housing official.

The Housing Department Task Force was created to determine the feasibility of a statewide housing department to augment the work of the state’s five housing authorities as well as other agencies and nonprofits.

At a meeting last month, New Castle Housing Authority administrator Assunta Scarpitti expressed some skepticism about the idea.

“When I heard about this, my first thing was I didn't understand why we were trying to reinvent the wheel. At least that's what it sounded like to me," she said. "Rather than taking over, I would love to see the state as a strong partner.”

That partnership could include help with funding, additional support to help people experiencing homelessness find a job, and financial literacy training. One idea suggested is the creation of a central database of available shelter beds updated in real time by providers.

But Scarpitti stressed her agency’s localized nature enables them to build trust and relationships with clients, something she says will be far more difficult with a statewide entity.

“Proximity to clients and landlords allows us to provide timely individual support and quick response," she said. "That level of engagement cannot be duplicated.”

State Senator Kyra Hoffner, a member of the task force, suggested that steps need to be taken to better coordinate services, however.

“As a senator, when somebody comes to me with an emergency, I have 17 phone numbers to give this person. They're in crisis. I don't want them to call 17 phone numbers. So everyone's doing great work. How do we pull it together," she asked.

The task force is expected to have a report by late April.