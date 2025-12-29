Georgetown hosts candlelight vigil for fallen state trooper

Corporal Snook, called Ty by those close to him, was killed last week in a shooting at the Karen L Johnson DMV in Wilmington. The shooting claimed both Snook and the shooter, later identified as 44-year-old Rahman Rose.

The vigil, organized in part by State Senator Brian Pettyjohn, took place in Georgetown’s Circle.

The vigil was attended by state police, local law enforcement, and other first responders, residents of Georgetown and surrounding communities, and Snook’s family members and friends.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Georgetown residents, and residents of surrounding communities, gather with lit candles to remember Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook.

Georgetown Mayor Bill West says that vigils like these happening in his town impact him especially as a former police officer.

“Tuesday afternoon, when I found that we’d lost an officer, my stomach was just so upset. Because, just knowing what the rest of the troops are going to have to go through, it eats at me.” he told DPM. "As long as we've got so much evil, and criminal activity out there, things like this are going to happen."

State police in attendance observed from the street in a parade rest line. Hanging over them was an American flag, hoisted by a fire engine ladder.

Senator Pettyjohn says Georgetown was his first thought for the vigil’s location.

“Because when the unimaginable happened her in Georgetown, just over 16 years ago, the outpouring of support that we had in our town, was nothing short of amazing. After that there was an unspoken pact, one that has been executed each time the unspeakable has happened in another community in Delaware. We show up.” he said.

The Circle was also the location of another vigil, held after the murder of Georgetown Police Officer Chad Spicer, in 2009.

State Police say Rose entered the DMV as a customer, walked over to the reception desk where Corporal Grade One Snook was working an overtime assignment, and shot Snook. According to the initial investigation, Snook pushed a DMV employee out of the way before being shot again.

Police report's also say that Rose then allowed civilians to flee before taking shots at responding officers; documents say that a New Castle County officer shot the suspect.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Governor Matt Meyer offers comments at the Georgetown vigil honoring Matthew "Ty" Snook on December 28th.

Gov. Matt Meyer also attended the vigil to offer comments:

"There was a time in the history of our state and our country, when every young man would be expected to put on a uniform, and serve and protect..." he said. "... in the days we live in today, we each wake up to enjoy freedom and safety... we only have that opportunity because there are certain unique individuals among us... who raise their hand and choose to serve"

Snook was the first state trooper killed in the line of duty since Cpl. Stephen Ballard was shot and killed in April 2017 outside of a Wawa in Bear while investigating a vehicle.

Snook’s family will hold a funeral on Monday, January 5th, in Newark. A public showing is planned from 9am to 1pm.

