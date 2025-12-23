Delaware State Trooper killed in shooting at Wilmington DMV

Delaware State Police say a State Trooper is dead following an active shooter incident at the Department of Motor Vehicles facility on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington.

Police posted on social media about the shooting at 2:18 Tuesday afternoon, calling it and active shootr. They posted about a half hour later that there was no longer an active shooter and a suspect was in custody.

Gov. Matt Meyer, posting on social media shortly before 3 pm, added there was no longer an active threat to the public and that the shooter was dead.

"Law enforcement acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased," Meyer wrote.

About 45 minutes later, State Police announced that one Delaware State Trooper was killed in the incident, and they are continuing to assess additional injuries. They did not offer any information about the shooter involved.

State Police are asking people to continue to avoid the area.

All DMV offices statewide are currently closed.

The Delaware Dept. of Justice says it has joined the investigation at the scene.

"The Attorney General is in communication with Delaware State Police and Governor Meyer and has dispatched senior prosecutors to Hessler Boulevard to assist with the investigation. We will defer to DSP on appropriate disclosure of any information about its investigation," said DOJ spokesman Mat Marshall.

"The DOJ will provide any and all support that we can to State Police and the Department of Safety & Homeland Security. We are praying for the law enforcement family."

Delaware's Congressional delegation says it is also monitoring the situation.

I have been briefed on the tragic shooting at the Wilmington DMV. I am praying for all of those impacted, including our brave law enforcement officers. I continue to be in touch with state officials as we all gain more information," said Congresswoman Sarah McBride in a social media post on X.

"I’m horrified by the tragic reports of a shooting there. Please keep our community in your prayers," said Sen. Chris Coons in a social media post on X.

I'm appreciative of the courageous effort from law enforcement and praying for those involved," said Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester in a social media post on X.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.